Multitasking Coming To The iPhone (Sort Of)

Steve Jobs just confirmed that the next major iPhone software update will include multitasking.



He says iPhone’s fourth software iteration will ship this summer, and there are 1,500 new APIs coming for developers including “7 tent pole features.”

The multitasking solution Apple has created is not true multitasking. The whole app will not be running in the background, just certain parts of the app will work in the background. It appears to be a more advanced form of app switching.

The specific functions listed below will be allowed to run in the background:

Background audio for an app like Pandora.

VoIP so you can get Skype calls at any time.

Push notifications

Local notifications

Task completion

Fast app switching

Also, iPhone 3G owners will not get multitasking. It’s only for iPhone 3GS.

Here’s a picture with more features that will be in the next iPhone software:

