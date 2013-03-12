Three Dead In Military Plane Crash In Washington State

Geoffrey Ingersoll, Paul Szoldra
An EA-6B Prowler

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

Local Spokane news affiliate KREM has reported that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a military plane out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has crashed and taken with it the lives of three people.The local sheriff on the scene believes the three dead were all aboard the stricken jet.

The Spokesman-Review has confirmed with base officials that the plane in question is a Navy EA-6B Prowler, an electronic warfare jet — which notably seats up to four, one pilot and three Electronic Countermeasures Officers (ECMO).

Business Insider contacted a spokesperson for the base who said that they can neither confirm nor deny that a military plane has crashed but that they are working on “an official story.”

From the KREM report:

A volunteer firefighter in Davenport tells KREM.com the plane crashed between Harrington and Odessa, near the intersection of Coffee Pot Rd. and Duck Lake Lamona Rd. Witnesses told KREM 2 they heard a large plane followed by a loud “boom” seconds later, and saw a large cloud of smoke billowing from the ground.

Stan Dammel, manager of the Odessa Municipal Airport, said he heard on a scanner that authorities had found the plane, but not the pilot.

The official website of NAS Whidbey Island says it’s the home of all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-6B Prowler and EA-18G Growler. They also have four P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol squadrons and one Fleet Reconnaissance squadron flying the EP-3E Aries. 

This post is being updated as more information comes in.

attached image

Photo: via Google Maps

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.