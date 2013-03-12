Three Dead In Military Plane Crash In Washington State

An EA-6B Prowler

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

Local Spokane news affiliate KREM has reported that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a military plane out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has crashed and taken with it the lives of three people.The local sheriff on the scene believes the three dead were all aboard the stricken jet.



The Spokesman-Review has confirmed with base officials that the plane in question is a Navy EA-6B Prowler, an electronic warfare jet — which notably seats up to four, one pilot and three Electronic Countermeasures Officers (ECMO).

Business Insider contacted a spokesperson for the base who said that they can neither confirm nor deny that a military plane has crashed but that they are working on “an official story.”

From the KREM report:

A volunteer firefighter in Davenport tells KREM.com the plane crashed between Harrington and Odessa, near the intersection of Coffee Pot Rd. and Duck Lake Lamona Rd. Witnesses told KREM 2 they heard a large plane followed by a loud “boom” seconds later, and saw a large cloud of smoke billowing from the ground.

BREAKING: Authorities confirm a military plane from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island crashed in Lincoln County. No word yet on injuries.

— KREM 2 NEWS (@krem2) March 11, 2013

Stan Dammel, manager of the Odessa Municipal Airport, said he heard on a scanner that authorities had found the plane, but not the pilot.

BREAKING UPDATE: Viewer: “Plane parts scattered through wheat field.It appeared to be a fighter jet.”#WhidbeyCrash — KREM 2 NEWS (@krem2) March 11, 2013

The official website of NAS Whidbey Island says it’s the home of all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-6B Prowler and EA-18G Growler. They also have four P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol squadrons and one Fleet Reconnaissance squadron flying the EP-3E Aries.

“There is no plane left.” Stan Dammel ,Airport Manager ,Odessa municipal Airport , flew over wreck site 30 minutes ago. #WhidbeyCrash — Jen York (@KREMjen) March 11, 2013

This post is being updated as more information comes in.

Photo: via Google Maps

