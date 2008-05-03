CONFIRMED: Microsoft/Yahoo in Active Negotiations, Price Up "Several Dollars"

From SILICON ALLEY INSIDER: The WSJ has confirmed our earlier assumption: Microsoft has been silent because Microsoft and Yahoo are now negotiating seriously about consummating a friendly deal. Microsoft has raised its bid “by several dollars.”



According to the WSJ, a “deal was not imminent and the people familiar with the matter said an agreement was not likely on Friday. The people cautioned that the talks could fail to produce an accord.”

The NYT adds that Microsoft has increased its price by “several dollars” (presumably to $32-$33). Yahoo’s stock, which has been climbing all day, has now spiked.

