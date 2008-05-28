Confirmed: Microsoft Windows 7 Preview Coming Tonight (MSFT)

Sick of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Vista already? You’re in luck: CEO Steve Ballmer and Chairman Bill Gates will show off what’s next — Windows 7 — tonight at Dow Jones’ D6 conference, John Paczkowski confirms. Check back here for LIVE coverage.



See Also:

Why Vista Is Failing: R&D Budget Went To Springsteen Cover Band

Why Vista Is Failing Part II: It’s Slow And Expensive

Are You Waiting For Windows 7? You’re Not Alone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.