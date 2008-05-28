Confirmed: Microsoft Windows 7 Preview Coming Tonight (MSFT)

Sick of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Vista already? You’re in luck: CEO Steve Ballmer and Chairman Bill Gates will show off what’s next — Windows 7 — tonight at Dow Jones’ D6 conference, John Paczkowski confirms. Check back here for LIVE coverage.
See Also:
Why Vista Is Failing: R&D Budget Went To Springsteen Cover Band
Why Vista Is Failing Part II: It’s Slow And Expensive
Are You Waiting For Windows 7? You’re Not Alone
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.