Confirmed: Marie Claire Nabs Nina Garcia; "Project Runway" Next?

While both Hachette Filipacchi and Hearst remain mum on the fate of Nina Garcia, Fashion Week Daily has confirmed exclusively with a source involved in the negotiations that the former Elle fashion director has accepted an offer from Marie Claire and will join the title as fashion director in September. This confirms the initial reports by Fashion Week Daily on May 8 that Garcia was joining Marie Claire editor-in-chief Joanna Cole’s senior staff.



Garcia will replace Tracy Taylor, who has left the magazine. Garcia will attend the upcoming round of fashion weeks with the Marie Claire team. An official announcement on Garcia’s hire could come as soon as the end of the week.

“Joanna is very strategic and now has her senior staff in place,” the inside source said. “It’s the last in a series of high profile hires Joanna is making.” In August 2006, Coles tapped Lucy Kaylin, the former features editor at GQ, to replace Patrice Adcroft as executive editor; May 2007 brought Suzanne Sykes from Britain’s weekly Grazia as creative director, replacing Paul Martinez; in September, Abigail Pesta was tapped as deputy editor overseeing financial coverage as well as major features (she had been articles editor at Glamour); and most recently in March, Leah Goldman, a former senior editor at Forbes, joined as features editor. Read more from Fashion Week Daily

