CONFIRMED: Kate Upton And Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander Are Dating

Photo: Bikini Bunny and Getty Images

The rumours were true, SI swimsuit model Kate Upton and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander are an item, according to Celebuzz.Celebuzz got the scoop from Verlander’s grandfather, Richard Verlander. He told Celebuzz:



“I heard he has been on dates with a Sports Illustrated girl. I saw a photo — she’s beautiful. They make a good looking pair because he’s a good looking man too.”

Celebuzz, going to good old grandpas for the scoops, also talked to Upton’s grandfather who seems pleased with the relationship and told the website, “She has all of our support.”

Upton and Verlander’s careers are both on fire right now. Upton recently posed for the cover of Cosmopolitan and Verlander just lead his team past the Oakland A’s to continue on to the ALCS.

Upton and Verlander met on the set of an MLB2k12 ad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.