CONFIRMED: Jeff Macke Is Finished At CNBC

We still don’t know how the events transpired, from Tuesday night’s bizarre performance to now, but we’ve confirmed with a source familiar with Jeff Macke’s thinking that the Fast Money guest is done at CNBC.



Obviously his many supporters (see: our comments section) will miss his candor, humour and his unconventional perspective.

Our source denied previous reports that there were contract negotiations going on (stressful or otherwise). It was always his intent to leave when his contract expired in the middle of June, and it’s possible he will appear on Fast Money at some point before then.

