CONFIRMED: HP Buys Autonomy For $10.2 Billion

Photo: Flickr/HP

HP has confirmed that it’s buying British enterprise software company Autonomy for $42.11 a share.The confirmation came in HP’s official earnings release, which came out about a half hour after another release in which HP said it was considering the purchase, and a few hours after a Bloomberg story leaked the news.



The company’s market cap was around $5.7 billion, which means HP is paying about an 80% premium.

We’ll tune in to HP’s earnings call at 5 pm ET for more information. Don’t miss the fun.

