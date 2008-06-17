CONFIRMED: Hedge Fund Fraudster Israel on Lam, Setting Example For Son

Authorities have now confirmed that the “suicide” of former Bayou hedge fund manager Samuel Israel was just another fraud:



Federal authorities on Monday ruled out a suicide in the disappearance of a missing hedge-fund swindler whose car was found on a New York bridge with the words “Suicide is Painless” written in the dust on the hood.

United States Marshal Joseph Guccione said Monday that investigators now consider the case of Samuel Israel III to be solely a fugitive investigation.

Mr. Israel’s car was found a week ago on a Hudson River bridge.

Federal marshals issued a wanted poster Thursday for the man convicted of cheating investors out of $450 million in his Bayou hedge funds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A few months ago, while pleading with the judge for a lenient sentence, Israel explained that he had considered suicide but decided against it because he didn’t want to set a bad example for his son.

“Taking my own life would be a shortcut, and would only do further harm to my son as he would know that I was not willing to accept the consequences of my actions,” Mr. Israel said.

