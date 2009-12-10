CONFIRMED: Gowalla Gets $8.4 Million From Greylock, Investors

As you read here last week, Foursquare rival Gowalla has raised a big round lead by Greylock. As part of the investment Greylock’s David Thacker will join Gowalla’s board of directors. LinkedIn cofounder and new Greylock partner Reid Hoffman will become a board observer.



A press release says Gowalla will use the money to “strengthen growth efforts and further enhance Gowalla’s development capability.”

Gowalla’s fundraising now totals more than $10 million since its 2007 founding.

Other new investors joining this round include: Shasta Ventures, Maples Investments, Ron Conway, Kevin Rose, Gary Vaynerchuk, Shervin Pishevar, Jason Calacanis and Chris Sacca. Existing investors Alsop-Louie Partners and Founders Fund also participated in the round.

A Greylock spokesperson tells us that Gowalla has 50,000 users who have check in at over 150,000 locations in 7,500 cities in 92 countries. “Gowalla is now seeing more than 20,000 check-ins daily and its users are adding new locations at a rate of 3,500 or more each day. “

