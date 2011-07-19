CONFIRMED: Google Is An Investor In Zynga

Photo: Dylan Love

Zynga’s amended IPO filing confirms that Google is among its investors.There had been reports last year that Google had stealthily invested in Zynga. Zynga’s first IPO filing didn’t mention that. But its amended filing does, as AllThingsD’s Tricia Duryee notes.



It’s nice to have the confirmation, but it’s even more salient today for two reasons:

The amended filing also reveals that Facebook controls Zynga to a much deeper extent than we originally thought. It’s vital for Google to kill Facebook. Google probably invested to get tons of data from inside Facebook’s social ecosystem, but it was also funding the growth of the Facebook platform.

Of course, Google+. Google+ is Google’s impressive attempt at a Facebook-killer. We know games will be coming to Google+ at some point. Google+’s traction plus Google’s investment would seem to make it a no-brainer that Zynga would build games on Google’s platform. But we’ve learned that Facebook can decide what games Zynga can or can’t publish on other social platforms. How will that work?

Don’t Miss: How Zynga Makes Zillions Off A Game Like CityVille →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.