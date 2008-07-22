CONFIRMED: Goldman's Ken Wilson Going To Washington Because Country Screwed

There were two interpretations of the news that Goldman Sachs financial services banker Ken Wilson is taking a leave to help Hank Paulson in Washington. The first: Wilson wants to burnish his already amazing resume. The second: Paulson (and the rest of the government) are desperate. The WSJ appears to confirm the latter interpretation:



Ken Wilson was standing in the security line at Westchester Country Airport, north of New York City, at 6:45 a.m. last Thursday when he got a call. “Kenny, your country needs you,” President George W. Bush told him, urging him to come work as an adviser to Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson during the current financial turmoil…

Mr. Wilson — one of Wall Street’s most powerful bankers, who over the past year has advised almost every mortgage-laden financial company in the country — on Saturday agreed to join the Treasury department as an adviser to Mr. Paulson. His job: To help resolve the country’s current banking crisis. Mr. Wilson says he will be a “trouble shooter” of sorts for Mr. Paulson…

“Hank needs help because it could still get worse,” Mr. Wilson said of Mr. Paulson.

