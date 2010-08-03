CONFIRMED: FrontPoint Partners Is Spinning Off From Morgan Stanley

Courtney Comstock
spin the bottle

As we reported this morning, FrontPoint Partners is spinning off from Morgan Stanley soon.

CNBC just followed up our report with a confirmation on air that it’s true. FrontPoint is spinning off.

The 20-some portfolio managers are currently deciding how each fund will divide up the stakes (they’re kind of fighting over it).

Read this for more on what’s going on inside FrontPoint >>

