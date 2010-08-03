CONFIRMED: FrontPoint Partners Is Spinning Off From Morgan Stanley

As we reported this morning, FrontPoint Partners is spinning off from Morgan Stanley soon.
CNBC just followed up our report with a confirmation on air that it’s true. FrontPoint is spinning off.
The 20-some portfolio managers are currently deciding how each fund will divide up the stakes (they’re kind of fighting over it).
Read this for more on what’s going on inside FrontPoint >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.