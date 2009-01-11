Confirmed: Frank Avellino Still Invested With Madoff After '93 Bust

This is wholly unsurprising. After getting busted in 1993 for illegally raising money for Bernie Madoff, Frank Avellino continued to invest with him. It’s right here, in a year 2000 tax filing, pointed out to us by a commenter, for what’s ostensibly a charity, the Kenn Jordan Foundation inc.



See page 13, where it notes that he received $13,000 in dividends from interest that year.

Frankavellinotrust



View SlideShare document or Upload your own. Remember, Avellino and his early partner Michael Bienese got busted for fraudulently raising Madoff money for decades. Afterwords, they kept giving him cash, as evidenced above.Why?

