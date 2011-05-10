CONFIRMED: Forbes Executive Editor Leaves For American Banker

Forbes is losing a big name.



Executive editor Neil Weinberg is leaving to take over as editor-in-chief of SourceMedia’s American Banker.

The position has been open since Barbara Rehm moved to editor-at-large. Executive editor Marc Hochstein was filling the role.

SourceMedia chief content officer David Longobardi confirmed the move to The Wire by phone on Monday afternoon.

“[At Forbes], Neil was intimately involved in transitioning a quality old brand that provided content into the digital world,” Longobardi, who served as editor-in-chief of AB prior to Rehm, said.

“American Banker has been online for many years and has a strong base of paying circulation, but we need to transition to a digital-first model.”

Weinberg will assist with this move as well as help the trade paper become more point-of-view driven in addition to its focus on analysis.

“We’re looking at how to make engagement happen online,” Longobardi said.

Weinberg will report to Richard Melville, editorial director of SourceMedia’s banking group.

