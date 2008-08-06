Confirmed: Facebook Letting Employees Sell (And Buy) Stock This Fall

We’ve gotten official word from Facebook’s PR folks, confirming yesterday’s report: The company will let employees sell some stock this fall. No detail beyond that, but we’ll update if we learn more.



“Facebook is committed to achieving its mission – to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected – over the long-term. To provide employees with a financial cushion while we continue to build the company, Facebook has designed a one-time program to enable employees to realise [sic] some liquidity. Because this is an internal program for employees only, we are not making details of it available outside of the company.”

One previously unreported detail: We’re told that in conjunction with the sale program, Facebook will also allow employees to buy shares in the company.

We don’t have other information to pass along yet, but we are hoping to do so, with the help of the Facebook workforce. Facebookers: We know your bosses told you about the program last week. So why not tell us about it? There are more than 600 of you, so this stuff won’t stay secret anyway. And wouldn’t you prefer that we got it right? Ping us at pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com, or if you want to stay ultra-anonymous, use our tip box.

