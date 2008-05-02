Confirmed: Facebook Apps Are Useless

Everyone knows that most Facebook apps are time-wasters, at best. But here’s statistical proof from FlowingData: A breakdown of the service’s 23,160 applications, via Facebook’s self-selected categories.



We keep hearing promises that there are developers, somewhere, working on genuinely useful apps for the site, but even if they never materialise, that’s not a catastrophe for Facebook (or app-factories like Slide and RockYou). The real problem: Figuring out how to charge advertisers more than pocket change for the opportunity to place their message on the mini-programs.

See Also: 10 Facebook Applications That Don’t Suck

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.