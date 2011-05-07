CONFIRMED: European Ministers Meeting Tonight To Discuss Greece

European “finance officials” are meeting tonight to discuss the situation in Greece, according to Bloomberg.



They cite “two European officials,” one of which said that the German paper on Greek debt restructuring, first reported on by Der Spiegel, would be discussed.

So while this story has been denied by German, Greek, and EU officials, it appears the meeting is going down.

Whether or not the subject of Greece’s alleged plans to leave the euro will be a subject of discussion remains unknown.

