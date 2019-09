Shed a tear. The rumours are true! Dylan Ratigan is leaving CNBC and his last episode of Fast Money is tonight, we have confirmed.



The news was first confirmed by TVNewser.

No word on where he’s going next, though he has said in the past that he’d like to host a late night talk show.

