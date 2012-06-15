Confirmed: Digg Founder Jay Adelson on Microsoft PR Payroll

As everyone knows, Digg recently fired ad-sellers Google and FM in favour of what is assumed to be a huge upfront bribe from Microsoft. Less noted is that gushing pro-Microsoft media blurbs from awesomely cool Digg founder Jay Adelson apparently came along with the deal.



“We at Digg couldn’t think of a better partner to get to where we need to go,” said Jay told BusinessWeek. “They’re a young ad service, they’re innovative, they’re willing to work with us on the cutting edge.”

Translation: We at Digg were astonished by the amount of money Microsoft was willing to pay to get our business. Pay us that much, and we’ll say anything.

