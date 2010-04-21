Confirmed: CNBC Is Celebrating 4/20 For The Reason You Think It Is, And Bringing You Totally Original Marijuana-Thon Material

A source at CNBC has confirmed our story that the company is intentionally celebrating 4/20 with extensive coverage of the marijuana trade in the U.S.



For those not in the know, 4/20 is rumoured to be many things, including the police code for marijuana use, but it has taken on significance in the weed using culture and is now celebrated as a holiday for the community.

The whole pot party is going to be capped off with the debut of the network’s all new Marijuana and Money documentary this evening, where the $40 billion industry and the laws effecting it will be thoroughly analysed.

CNBC.com managing editor Allen Wastler explained that the network’s coverage is going to be serious, on every level except for the date its airing.

Wondering if the network has lined up any interesting sponsors for the evening, perhaps Doritos?

