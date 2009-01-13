Confirmed: Bush Requesting TARP II For Obama

At his final presser, this morning, Bush said he’d request the remaining TARP cash for Obama if the incoming president requested he do so. Well, he did, apparently. The White House now says Bush will request the TARP for the president-elect.



This was tipped on Friday, so Bush might not’ve been totally forthright this morning when he said this was still a matter of “if”.

And if the Senate rejects Bush, then he’ll just have to veto their suggestion.

