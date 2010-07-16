CONFIRMED: BP Petitioned For Release Of Lockerbie Bomber In Exchange For Oil Contract

After yesterday’s pressure from Congress, BP has admitted to this outrageous scheme: in May 2007 it helped free the Lockerbie bomber to protect its offshore exploration deal in Libya.



NYT:

BP’s statement on Thursday repeated earlier acknowledgments that it had promoted the transfer agreement to protect a $900 million offshore oil-and-gas exploration deal off Libya’s Mediterranean coast. The British justice minister at the time, Jack Straw, admitted shortly after Mr. Megrahi was repatriated and freed that the BP deal was a consideration in the government’s review of his case.

For Chuck Schumer and other senators who brought up this issue yesterday, this is the final touch in painting the oil company as evil incarnate.

NOTE: We’re inclined to defend BP because of the very fishy timing for this news break. The Lockerbie bomber was freed in 2009. Politicians or whatever interested party leaked the story may have struck now because it’s a ripe time to hate the oil company.

Besides, unscrupulous behaviour is old news when it comes to oil exploration. England has engineered coups and land grabs in the process of “modernizing” the Middle East. Oppressive leaders like Qaddafi and Hugo Chavez enjoy US-backed stability because they keep oil exports flowing. And most of these senators voted for one or two wars in Iraq.



Don’t miss: 12 Oil Leaders Who Have America On Its Knees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.