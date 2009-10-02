CONFIRMED: Bob McCann Free To Go To UBS

We reported this yesterday, but in case you had any doubt, Bob McCann has settled with BofA/Merrill and is now free to go work for UBS.



Reuters: The settlement was announced by the two sides on Thursday. A joint statement gave no details, but McCann’s lawyer, Steven Eckhaus, said his client was free to return to work at the end of the month.

McCann left Merrill Lynch after the investment bank was acquired by Bank of America on January 1. In a lawsuit in August, he accused the bank of blocking him from taking another job in financial services before January 2010. He contended he should have been free to go back to work in July.

