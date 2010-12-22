CONFIRMED: Bank Of America Is The Wikileaks Target

Photo: ap

Update: The interviewer claims that Assange never personally said Bank of America was a target, and that the news was falsely reported by AFP.Update: Everyone has suspected it, but it was never officially confirmed by Julian Assange: Bank of America is the bank he has tons of documents on.



He made the comments in his Times of London interview, but that interview was behind a paywall, so nobody really noticed the news

Now we can stop presuming that it’s the bank. Now it’s just a question of what he has, and whether it’s as damaging as he thinks it is.

Meanwhile, it certainly makes the timing of Bank of America’s registration of BrianMoynihanBlows.com make total sense.

(via @ritholtz)

