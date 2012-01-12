APPLE: From Time To Time We Buy Smaller Tech Companies And Don't Talk About It

Photo: Jay Yarow

Apple confirmed earlier reports that Apple would buy Anobit, a flash memory developer.Apple spokesman Steve Dowling told Bloomberg BusinessWeek the company had made the purchase, but didn’t elaborate.



“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” Dowling told Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

The Israel-based flash storage company makes products that are used in several Apple products, including the iPhone and iPad.

Apple is the world’s largest flash memory buyer and accounted for about 23 per cent of flash memory purchases in the fourth quarter last year, according to the Bloomberg BusinessWeek report.

