CONFIRMATION: The Dollar Is Rapidly Becoming The Next Safe Haven

With analysts sure the euro is on the outs, investors are searching for the next big currency to invest in.



And the dollar is quickly becoming the early favourite.

Check out these charts from BESPOKE Investment Group, showing the performance of major currencies relative to their 50-day moving averages. The blue denotes one standard deviation in either direction, while the red and green denote two.

Only the dollar and the yen have appreciated versus their moving averages. The other 7 currencies have clearly taken a turn for the worst.

Photo: BESPOKE Investment Group

Photo: BESPOKE Investment Group

