Confine Madoff To His Bedroom?

Bernie Madoff is already limited to his apartment, but in his lawyer’s attempt to keep him out of jail he says The Ponz would accept even tighter bail restrictions. So what does that mean, that he can’t go into the kitchen or the living room? No TV after dinner?



Well, actually, Sorkin’s ideas include monitoring of their outgoing mail and putting a custodian in charge of all of their assets. We’re stunned they haven’t done this already.

See Also:

Madoff Jewel Smuggling Details: “Purely-Sentimental” Diamon-Encrused Cartiers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.