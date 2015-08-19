Now you can send text messages from your computer that disappear just like Snapchats

Confide Confide is free to download on Mac, Windows, Android, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

If you were to take a peek into any workplace’s email servers on a given day, there’s a chance you would see a message like this: “How about I just call you?”

In an age when messaging apps like Snapchat and Messenger abound, there’s still something comforting about using the phone to have a private conversation. Sure, the NSA may be checking out your phone records, but at least the call itself won’t be recorded and archived forever like an email.

For those that don’t trust apps like iMessage to keep their messages private, there’s Confide. Confide blends the comfort of an encrypted, secure messaging platform with the simplicity of Snapchat.

After making a big splash with the launch of its iPhone app in January 2014, Confide is making the leap from mobile to desktop with a free app for Mac and Windows on Tuesday.

Confide Confide on the Mac.

Confide hides messages on the desktop all like it does in the mobile app. Unread messages are hidden until you mouse over them, and once they are viewed they disappear forever. You can also send documents, like a particularly juicy PDF you don’t want duplicated, and have it self-destruct.

What happens when you try to take a screenshot? Confide grays it out:

While it’s near impossible to record what’s happening in the app from your PC, you can always just take a picture of the screen with your phone or any other camera. Some may see that as a security flaw, but it’s no less secure than speaking in person with someone who may be recording the conversation.

“We’re trying to change the default from on the record to off the record,” Confide co-founder and president Jon Brod tells Tech Insider. With hundreds of four-star reviews in the App Store and nearly $US2 million in funding, Confide has found a good niche in a crowded category of messaging apps.

If Confide can keep convincing individuals (and eventually large corporations) that it’s the perfect app for conducting the conversations you would normally have over the phone, it may really take off. Directly integrating with services like Slack and Gmail will help, but for now, the ultimate test of its success will be if you trust it with your secrets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.