<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Confide is a private messaging app being touted as the "Snapchat For Business." It launched in January with a lot of hype, even though it only sends text messages and not pictures like Snapchat. Here's a look at how to make Confide work for you, and why it does it so well. Click here for the full review.

