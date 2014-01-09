How To Send A Screenshot-Proof, Self-Destructing Message To Someone

ScreenshotDon’t let Big Brother see your messages.
Confide is a new iPhone app that launched this week that lets you send private messages to your contacts that can’t be read by anyone else.
Some are calling it “Snapchat for business,” meaning it’s a way to send messages to your contacts without having to worry about the information getting leaked out. But unlike Snapchat, Confide won’t let the people you send messages to take a screenshot.
You can download it for free here and check out the gallery below to see how it works.
Welcome to Confide. If this is your first time using the app, you'll need to sign up for a new account. Tap the grey button.
Confide will send you a confirmation email. You'll have to verify your email address before you can use the app. Check your inbox!
Now back to the iPhone app. Confide will automatically know you've verified your email address. Now it will ask you for access to your contacts. This is so you can send messages to contacts stored in your phone's address book.
Now we're ready to go! Your first message is just a test from the Confide developers. At first, all you can see is the subject line. Tap to read the rest.
Whoops! If you try to take a screenshot (like we did!) the app kicks you out of the message. The point of Confide is to make sure you can't keep a record of your conversations.
We tried to screenshot the message, but could only get a portion of it. Confide makes it nearly impossible to take a screenshot of the whole thing. That's the point!
Want to send a message? Tap the pencil icon in the top right of your screen. Remember: anyone can see what you write in the topic line. It's the body of the message that remains hidden.
You'll get a notification when the recipient has read your message. You'll also get a notification if the recipient tries to take a screenshot.
