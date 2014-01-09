How To Send A Screenshot-Proof, Self-Destructing Message To Someone

Screenshot Don’t let Big Brother see your messages.

Confide is a new iPhone app that launched this week that lets you send private messages to your contacts that can’t be read by anyone else.

Some are calling it “Snapchat for business,” meaning it’s a way to send messages to your contacts without having to worry about the information getting leaked out. But unlike Snapchat, Confide won’t let the people you send messages to take a screenshot.

You can download it for free here and check out the gallery below to see how it works.

