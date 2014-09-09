9 Awful Things That People Were Forced To Do At Their Jobs

Caroline Moss

Everyone has had bad days at work. But what’s the worst thing you’ve ever been made to do on the clock?

A bunch of people used Whisper, an anonymous sharing app, to answer that question. The answers ranged from the hilarious to the absolutely horrendous.

Folks from all over the country responded, and no two confessions were the same.

To see more Whispers, click here.

A housekeeper confesses:

I was a housekeeper. I have a tie between: 1. Cleaning up a homemade sex dungeon 2. Cleaning up a room after a couple were blackout wasted threw up everywhere and beat each other with a hair straightener.


A dog groomer’s life can be less than glamorous:

I'm a dog groomer and I have to squeeze dogs anal sacks... And watch their anal fluids squirt everywhere and drop on my hands... It's fantastic.. P.s tip your groomers, guys!


There’s the dark side of retail:

My boss made me wear a see through dress and stand out front of the shop to get boys in. I was 16 working retail.


Some confessions were heartbreaking:

Tell a child they won't be going back to their parents, because they are drug addicts and can't take care of them. I'm a Suicide, Depression & Rape Counselor.


Some were kind of funny:

As a lifeguard I had to swim down to the bottom of the deep end and pick up a kids shit


There were some really unsettling confessions:

Hike miles with over 60 pounds of gear while getting shot at by arseholes in a country I don't care about.


Some were gross:

I was a hotel maid and the place was too cheap to buy toilet brushes. We had to stick our hands in the toilet with a rag to clean it. My boss was terrifying and verbally abused me every day... I was afraid I'd get in trouble if I brought my own brush

Awful:

CPR on a 2 month old baby. It was just for show, we knew she was gone. I spent the entire next day in a bottle. It still saddens me to think about it.

And pretty gross:

Clean the back viewing room's at the porn store... only males were allowed in the back... a co worker found a cucumber :/

And a good reminder for parents who think their children are perfect angels:

Have a child bite me while posing for pictures. The mum said

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

jobs sai-us whisper