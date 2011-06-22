Confessions Of Patch Salesperson: My Client Sponsored A Patch Site For Two Months And Got 12 Clicks

Photo: Christies

We keep hearing from disgruntled Patch editors and sales people.Here’s one story one former salesperson told us about how Patch way-overcharged a advertising client:



One of my advertisers received 12 click-throughs for the entire month.

Talk about damage control.

This was a December to January run and they received somewhere between 2000 to 3000 impressions on the [location redacted] Patch.

The campaign cost $300.00 – a banner ad on the home page up at the right top.

That’s a $100.00 CPM!!

We remain sceptical of Patch’s long-term viability.

Another Patch salesperson we spoke to recently put it best: ” They’re selling a branding advertising campaign to small businesses that should never put their first dollar in that bucket. It should be on Google AdWords, where it’s measurable and it’s cost effective, whether it’s a Groupon or AdWords type play.”

We’d like to keep hearing from Patch salespeople and editors. Reach us at [email protected] or 646.376.6014.

