"Confessions Of A Shopaholic" Star Tries To Exonerate Movie

Poor, Confessions of a Shopaholic: greenlit before this fall’s economic meltdown and forced to make the best of bad timing when it was released amidst a global recession. But the movie’s poor timing isn’t the filmmakers or the cast’s fault, as star Hugh Dancy explained to GQ.

“Look,” he says, “some very smart people made this movie, but we’re not smarter than the entire American economic system.”

Indeed, there were a lot of smart people who claim to have never seen this crash coming, but how crazy is it that the stars of a frothy chick flick now have to try to exonerate themselves the way Wall Street execs and government officials have been doing.

Anyway, Confessions probably is ill-timed, but if the movie’s good, it should do well on DVD and cable once we’re out of this financial mess.

