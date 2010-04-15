I’ve Used Foursquare for Three Months And I Am Addicted

Oh well, no worries. I'm still mayor of other places that are more dear to me, like the Balboa Boardwalk. Of course, that was made difficult by the fact that the boardwalk is three miles long. Foursquare is really about being major of one specific pinpoint rather than a broader area. So want tips about the Balboa Boardwalk? If you're at the south end, you probably won't see the boardwalk even appear in Foursquare despite being on it. That's because when I made it, I picked the north end for its Foursquare coordinates.

I'd like to see Foursquare better deal with issues like this, perhaps by allowing a line of coordinates -- a route -- etc. all become a Foursquare location.