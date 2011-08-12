Why This Guy Sold OkCupid To Match.com for $50 Million

Photo: iStockPhoto / OkCupid

Sam Yagan started his first company, SparkNotes, as a Harvard senior in 1999 and sold it the next year for $30 million.In January, he sold his third company, dating website OkCupid, to IAC for $50 million.



We got our first serious offer in September 2010. I never asked for it. Someone said, “Are you interested in selling?”

I said, “We’re not for sale, but I’d take a look.” It was in the ballpark, so I called three other potential bidders.

Four months later, we agreed to sell to Match.com [a subsidiary of IAC] for $50 million in cash.

