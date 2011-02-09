The Catholic Church Has Officially Endorsed This Two Dollar Confession App

Photo: iTunes
An iPhone confessional has been officially sanctioned by the Catholic Church, according to ABC News.A $1.99 app, Confession is meant to “invite Catholics to engage in their faith through digital technology.”
Features include:
– Custom examination of Conscience based upon age, sex, and vocation (single, married, priest, or religious)
– Multiple user support with password protected accounts
– Ability to add sins not listed in standard examination of conscience
– Confession walkthrough including time of last confession in days, weeks, months, and years
– Choose from 7 different acts of contrition
– Custom interface for iPad
– Full retina display support
