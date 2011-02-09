The Catholic Church Has Officially Endorsed This Two Dollar Confession App

Photo: iTunes

An iPhone confessional has been officially sanctioned by the Catholic Church, according to ABC News.A $1.99 app, Confession is meant to “invite Catholics to engage in their faith through digital technology.”



Features include:

– Custom examination of Conscience based upon age, sex, and vocation (single, married, priest, or religious)

– Multiple user support with password protected accounts

– Ability to add sins not listed in standard examination of conscience

– Confession walkthrough including time of last confession in days, weeks, months, and years

– Choose from 7 different acts of contrition

– Custom interface for iPad

– Full retina display support

