Here Are All The Crazy rumours About Who's Going Where In The Realignment Of College Sports

Starting with Texas A&M’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC earlier this summer, the college sports conference landscape is rapidly shifting.Syracuse and Pittsburgh have already agreed to make a stunning move to the ACC.



Here are the other rumours about who will land where.

Missouri will be the 14th SEC team. The SEC needs to add one more on school to reach an even 14. The Birmingham News reported today that Missouri and the SEC already have a deal in place, but the school has yet to confirm it. Likelihood: probable.

The Pac-12 will add Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. Everyone thought this was the plan. But the Pac-12 backed off last night, allegedly because it couldn’t find a fair way to split the revenue from Texas’ new-formed Longhorn Network. Likelihood: not now, maybe down the road.

The Big 12 and the Big East will merge. This was the plan if Texas and Oklahoma bolted to the Pac-12. It could still happen in some form since both of these conferences are fighting for their lives right now. But circumstances have changed since last night. Likelihood: unlikely.

Kansas will join the ACC. This one had college basketball fans salivating over the weekend. But there are no reports that KU and the ACC have had any talks, so we’re just at the speculation stage. Likelihood: plausible, but unlikely.

UCONN will join the ACC. UCONN is comparable to Syracuse and Pitt from a football and basketball perspective, so this move makes since. The school is already aggressively pursuing membership, according to widespread reports. Likelihood: likely.

Rutgers will join the ACC. If UCONN joins, the ACC would need to find a 16th member. Rutgers gives them a foothold in New York City, and are reported to be a prime candidate if the conference looks to grow to 16 teams. Likelihood: likely if UCONN joins too.



Temple will join the Big East. Temple is already a top-tier basketball school, and with a growing football program and a big alumni base, they could be a viable option for the Big East. But the Big East’s “Plan A” is to add Navy and Air Force, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report. Likelihood: unlikely.

West Virginia will join the ACC or the SEC. They tried to join both, and were rejected by both, according to CBSSports.com. Likelihood: no chance.

Texas will join the ACC. Texas has to go somewhere if the Big 12 falls apart, right? But the ACC still isn’t a top-flight football conference. And the issues surronding the Longhorn Network that torpedoed the Pac-16 deal would have to be sorted out before any move was made. Likelihood: unlikely.

BYU will join the Big 12. The Cougars were reported to be waiting for Oklahoma to commit to the conference before accepting an invitation. Now that the Pac-16 deal is dead, BYU could join and help keep the Big 12 in existence for the short term. Likelihood: probable if Oklahoma stays.

