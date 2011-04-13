CHART OF THE DAY: How Much Money Did Each Conference Earn In The NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA has released their figures for the amount of money that was distributed to each conference from this year’s men’s basketball tournament.



And the big winners, to no surprise, are the big six conferences. (Also known as the BCS schools.)

This year, $180.5 million was distributed to each of the 31 conferences that receive an automatic bid to the big dance. That money is divided by the number of games each conference played in the tournament from 2005 through 2010, with $240,000 awarded for each game.(The championship game is not included).

The big six conferences will receive 63.1 per cent ($113.8M) of the total. Take a look:

The Big East leads the way, taking in $26.1 million this year, based on 109 games played during the six-year period ending in 2010. Next up are the Big 12 (79 games), ACC (78), and Big 10 (77). The Pac-10 (67) and the SEC (65) round out the top six. After that group, there is a clear drop-off before the next group of conferences, beginning with the Atlantic 10 (25).

How the money is distributed among the individual schools is up to the conference. For example, Butler will receive $430K of the $4.6 million earmarked for the Horizon League, while the other schools will take in less than $100,000. The balance goes to the Horizon League’s budget.

Data via NCAA.org

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.