The Best Moments From The NFL Conference Championship Games

It was the first weekend in five months when it really feels like the football season is almost over. But despite the lack of games, we weren’t short on entertaining highlights.

From Jim Harbaugh’s epic meltdown, to Arthur Blank’s pain, Rob Gronkowski’s awkward facetime, and Tom Brady being tackled by an official, there were plenty of funny and telling moments.

On the next few pages we will take a look at our favourite clips and images from the NFL conference championship games.

Usher took in the game along with Michael Strahan and NFL insider Jay Glazer

Colin Kaepernick channeled his inner Taylor Swift (or inner-Garreth Bale for you soccerheads)

Yes, this was a helluva catch

During a crucial fumble at the 1-yard line, Michael Crabtree gave us the 'Oh poop' face

During that same play, Thomas DeCloud (#28) is pointing the right way, Sean Weatherspoon (#56) is not

And here are the many faces of Harbaugh Rage

One Falcons made sure everybody knew the pass was incomplete despite laying on his belly

Colin Kaepernick had a face-hurt moment when he found something in this cup not to his liking

Here's Jim Rome on the CBS pre-game show and 'Jim Rome' on the ESPN pre-game show

Patriots owner Robert Kraft tailgating with the commonfolk

Ray Rice and a Patriots fan compare biceps

Meanwhile, is it OK that the game was on CBS and CBS CEO Les Moonves was sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft?

As usual, Bill Belichick got dressed up for the occasion

After the game, Ray Lewis got down on the ground and the media crowded in for a peek

