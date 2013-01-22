The Best Moments From The NFL Conference Championship Games

It was the first weekend in five months when it really feels like the football season is almost over. But despite the lack of games, we weren’t short on entertaining highlights.



From Jim Harbaugh’s epic meltdown, to Arthur Blank’s pain, Rob Gronkowski’s awkward facetime, and Tom Brady being tackled by an official, there were plenty of funny and telling moments.

On the next few pages we will take a look at our favourite clips and images from the NFL conference championship games.

