HERE COMES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the Conference Board’s May consumer confidence survey results, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists predict the survey’s headline index rose to 71.2 this month from April’s 68.1 reading.

This would confirm the flash estimate from the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey, which saw its own index increase to 83.7 from 76.4 earlier this month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

