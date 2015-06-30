Here comes consumer confidence ...

The latest reading of the consumer confidence index is set for release at the top of the hour.

Economists forecast an index print from the Conference Board of 97.4 for June, up from 95.4 last month.

In a preview of this week’s economic data, BNP Paribas wrote: “The pace of payrolls growth continues to impress. While equities and gasoline prices have been relatively flat, the employment boost is expected to continue to buoy confidence in June.”

We’ll be back with full coverage once the numbers cross.

