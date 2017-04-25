Here comes consumer confidence...

The Conference Board’s latest reading of its consumer confidence index is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists expect the index to slip slightly from 122.5 from last month’s reading of 125.6.

The index has seen a massive surge following the election of President Donald Trump, and March’s reading was the highest in 16 years for the index.

Additionally the prior month’s reading indicated that the number of Americans expecting jobs to be plentiful going forward also hit a 16-year high.

We'll have the number as it crosses, so refresh the page for updates.

