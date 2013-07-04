Coney Island Amusement Park Closed As 275-Foot Tower Sways Ominously

Parts of Coney Island’s amusement park are closed today after the 275-foot-tall AstroTower began swaying unusually, CBS New York reports.



The park was closed at 5pm Tuesday and remained closed even after structural assessments that said the unused observation tower was safe. It is not clear when attractions such as the Luna Park, the Cyclone and the Wonder Wheel will reopen, but tomorrow’s annual hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s will not be affected.

Here’s what the ominously swaying tower looks like, from a Vine by WNBC-TV’s Tracie Strahan:

