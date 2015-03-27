ConEd shares tumbled into the close after a massive building fire in New York

Shares of Consolidated Edison slipped into the close after a massive building fire was reported in Manhattan’s East Village.
Shares of the company fell by nearly 3% near the end of trading, closing at $US58.50 per share. Shares were little changed after hours and are down over 10% year-to-date.
Following the news ConEd tweeted that it was shutting down gas in the area.
We are shutting down gas in the #EastVillage area of 2nd Ave
— Con Edison (@ConEdison) March 26, 2015
According to the FDNY, the explosion caused the partial collapse of a five story apartment building, and the subsequent fire has apparently spread to two other buildings.
Here’s a chart showing the slide into the close:
