More Outages Likely As New York Faces Highest Ever Air Conditioning Demand

Friday afternoon may find New York’s Consolidated Edison delivering more electricity to its customers than at any time in history.According to ABC News, the utility company has extra crews working to deal with problems as they occur.



Overnight power outages were reported throughout the five boroughs, and customers are being asked to set their air conditioners no lower than 78 degrees.

“Heat waves are what we get concerned about,” Con Ed spokesman Mike Clendenin said. “When the cables and everything that are underground, some 90,000 miles of cable that are down there, start to really bake and cook from the use of energy by people and just the heat itself, and they really start to cook, and you could have problems.”

And with the weekend looking to break power consumption records as well, the problems could begin to stack up with outages expected throughout the next three days.

ConEd is currently running at 93 per cent capacity going in to the most extreme portion of the heat wave.

