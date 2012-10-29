ConEd: We May Have To Preemptively Shut Down Power In Lower Manhattan

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Con Edison spokesman Michael Clendenin says the utility may have to preemptively cut off electricity in low-lying areas of New York City if there is a significant storm surge.The precaution would be necessary to ward off damage to critical infrastructure, Clendenin said in an email.



“Basically, any low-lying areas like parts of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens that could be hit with the storm surge are vulnerable,” he said.

“The saltwater can damage electrical equipment, so if we start to see flooding in those areas from seawater we may de-energize equipment. That will help protect our equipment, as well as the customers’ equipment, from more serious damage and allow for a faster restoration.”

The Mayor’s office has already ordered an evacuation of residents in the city’s Zone A flood zone.

