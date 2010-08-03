Here's Why Companies Still Aren't Putting Resources Into Bing SEO

Conductor co-founder and CEO Seth Besmertnik tells us that companies still aren’t receiving significant search traffic from Bing or Yahoo. As the two come together, however, Besmertnik thinks it would make sense for companies to divert some SEO resources towards the search engine alliance.



We also ask Seth: Will Apple move into the search engine space with their own creation? No…

