Stop And Think About How Mindblowing It Is That They're Developing Condos In Miami

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just take a moment to think back to the dark days of 2009, when Miami seemed like the epicentre of one of the biggest real estate busts ever, and people thought that unfilled towers and idled crains would be the new normal.3 years later? Time for more condos.



From Condovultures:

A developer is proposing a pair of new condo towers – Three Midtown Miami and Six Midtown Miami – in the Midtown Miami mixed-use complex in the Biscayne Boulevard Corridor of Greater Downtown Miami, and in the process has boosted the total number of planned buildings to 83 in South Florida since the real estate crash began in 2007, according to a new report from CondoVultures.comWith the newly announced Midtown Miami condo projects to be located on vacant development sites within the expansive mixed-use project bordered by Northeast 36th and 29th streets, at least 12,410 condo residences have been proposed for the tricounty South Florida region of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties as of Nov. 8, 2012, according to the Preconstruction Condo Projects list compiled by the licensed Florida brokerage CVR Realty™.

Some five years after the South Florida condo market began to stall, one new tower has already been completed in the tricounty region and 12 other highrises – Aventura’s Bellini At Williams Island (scheduled to top off on Nov. 9, 2012); Greater Downtown Miami’s 1100 Millecento Residences, Brickell Citicentre(two towers), BrickellHouse, and MyBrickell projects; Hollywood’s Apogee Beach; Key Biscayne’s Oceana (two towers); Palm Beach County’s 4001 North Ocean project; and Sunny Isles Beach’s Mansions At Acqualina and Regalia – are under construction as the post-crash development era gains momentum, according to a recent CondoVultures.com report.

