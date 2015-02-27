Everything you always wanted to know about condoms -- but were afraid to ask

Entrepreneur Jeffrey Hollander achieved major success after founding household products company Seventh Generation. Hollander embarked on his most recent venture with his daughter Meika. The father-daughter duo co-founded Sustain Condoms, which produces — you guessed it — sustainable condoms that are primarily marketed to female consumers.

We spoke to the Hollanders, who enlightened us to some interesting facts about the condom industry and how the products are manufactured.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.